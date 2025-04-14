Divisas / TOMZ
TOMZ: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
1.03 USD 0.19 (22.62%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TOMZ de hoy ha cambiado un 22.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TOMZ News
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- TOMI Environmental Solutions earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tomi Revenue Drops 66 Percent in Q2
- TOMI Environmental Solutions secures orders from eye health leader
- TOMI Environmental Solutions receives fourth order for SteraMist system
- TOMI Environmental installs first SteraMist system in life sciences
- SteraMist Named Disinfection and Decontamination Products Company of the Year 2025
- TOMI Environmental appoints David Vanston as CFO
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
0.85 1.07
Rango anual
0.63 1.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.84
- Open
- 0.93
- Bid
- 1.03
- Ask
- 1.33
- Low
- 0.85
- High
- 1.07
- Volumen
- 467
- Cambio diario
- 22.62%
- Cambio mensual
- 25.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.10%
- Cambio anual
- 39.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B