Currencies / TOMZ
TOMZ: TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
0.84 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TOMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.80 and at a high of 0.87.
Follow TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TOMZ News
- Onar Holding adds Kelly Anderson to board, expands size to seven directors
- TOMI Environmental Solutions earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Tomi Revenue Drops 66 Percent in Q2
- TOMI Environmental Solutions secures orders from eye health leader
- TOMI Environmental Solutions receives fourth order for SteraMist system
- TOMI Environmental installs first SteraMist system in life sciences
- SteraMist Named Disinfection and Decontamination Products Company of the Year 2025
- TOMI Environmental appoints David Vanston as CFO
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.80 0.87
Year Range
0.63 1.50
- Previous Close
- 0.84
- Open
- 0.83
- Bid
- 0.84
- Ask
- 1.14
- Low
- 0.80
- High
- 0.87
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.20%
- Year Change
- 13.51%
