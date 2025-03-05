Divisas / STEM
STEM: Stem Inc Class A
17.65 USD 0.98 (5.88%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STEM de hoy ha cambiado un 5.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.48.
El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de STEM en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.
STEM News
- Stem unifies brand and product offerings under PowerTrack Suite
- Stem rebrands Athena platform to PowerTrack Optimizer
- Stem stock price target doubled by UBS on clean energy pivot
- STEM Shares Gains 12% on Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Increased Y/Y
- Stem stock price target raised to $13 from $7 at Roth/MKM on software growth
- Stem Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 13%, debt reduced by $200M
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stem Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Stem (STEM) Surges 45.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Stem appoints Brian Musfeldt as new CFO amid strategic shift
- Stem, Inc. Significantly Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Convertible Notes Exchange and New Notes Issuance
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Stem Inc: president Tappin sells $9.9k in shares
- Stem, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Reduction
- Stem PowerTrack™ Scales Norbut Solar Farms’ Community Solar Development and EPC Growth
- Stem announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split to regain NYSE compliance
- Fair Value analysis captures 70% upside in Stem’s transformation journey
- stem inc. shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Stem Announces Support of One of Nation’s Largest Solar-Plus-Storage Projects
- Trump's Crackdown on Foreign Student Visas Could Derail Critical AI Research
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Wall Street Awaits Trump's Tariff Decision, Digests Mixed Economic Data: What's Driving Markets Wednesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stem, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEM)
Rango diario
16.57 18.48
Rango anual
0.29 19.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.67
- Open
- 16.90
- Bid
- 17.65
- Ask
- 17.95
- Low
- 16.57
- High
- 18.48
- Volumen
- 757
- Cambio diario
- 5.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 18.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4802.78%
- Cambio anual
- 4802.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B