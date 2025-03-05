CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / STEM
STEM: Stem Inc Class A

17.65 USD 0.98 (5.88%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de STEM de hoy ha cambiado un 5.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.48.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stem Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.

STEM News

Rango diario
16.57 18.48
Rango anual
0.29 19.48
Cierres anteriores
16.67
Open
16.90
Bid
17.65
Ask
17.95
Low
16.57
High
18.48
Volumen
757
Cambio diario
5.88%
Cambio mensual
18.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
4802.78%
Cambio anual
4802.78%
