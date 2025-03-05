통화 / STEM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
STEM: Stem Inc Class A
18.05 USD 0.93 (5.43%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STEM 환율이 오늘 5.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.89이고 고가는 18.38이었습니다.
Stem Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STEM News
- Stem unifies brand and product offerings under PowerTrack Suite
- Stem rebrands Athena platform to PowerTrack Optimizer
- Stem stock price target doubled by UBS on clean energy pivot
- STEM Shares Gains 12% on Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Increased Y/Y
- Stem stock price target raised to $13 from $7 at Roth/MKM on software growth
- Stem Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 13%, debt reduced by $200M
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stem Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Stem (STEM) Surges 45.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Stem appoints Brian Musfeldt as new CFO amid strategic shift
- Stem, Inc. Significantly Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Convertible Notes Exchange and New Notes Issuance
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Stem Inc: president Tappin sells $9.9k in shares
- Stem, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Reduction
- Stem PowerTrack™ Scales Norbut Solar Farms’ Community Solar Development and EPC Growth
- Stem announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split to regain NYSE compliance
- Fair Value analysis captures 70% upside in Stem’s transformation journey
- stem inc. shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Stem Announces Support of One of Nation’s Largest Solar-Plus-Storage Projects
- Trump's Crackdown on Foreign Student Visas Could Derail Critical AI Research
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Wall Street Awaits Trump's Tariff Decision, Digests Mixed Economic Data: What's Driving Markets Wednesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stem, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEM)
일일 변동 비율
16.89 18.38
년간 변동
0.29 19.48
- 이전 종가
- 17.12
- 시가
- 17.01
- Bid
- 18.05
- Ask
- 18.35
- 저가
- 16.89
- 고가
- 18.38
- 볼륨
- 528
- 일일 변동
- 5.43%
- 월 변동
- 21.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 4913.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 4913.89%
20 9월, 토요일