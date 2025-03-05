QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / STEM
Tornare a Azioni

STEM: Stem Inc Class A

18.05 USD 0.93 (5.43%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STEM ha avuto una variazione del 5.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.89 e ad un massimo di 18.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Stem Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STEM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.89 18.38
Intervallo Annuale
0.29 19.48
Chiusura Precedente
17.12
Apertura
17.01
Bid
18.05
Ask
18.35
Minimo
16.89
Massimo
18.38
Volume
528
Variazione giornaliera
5.43%
Variazione Mensile
21.39%
Variazione Semestrale
4913.89%
Variazione Annuale
4913.89%
20 settembre, sabato