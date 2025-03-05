Valute / STEM
STEM: Stem Inc Class A
18.05 USD 0.93 (5.43%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STEM ha avuto una variazione del 5.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.89 e ad un massimo di 18.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Stem Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.89 18.38
Intervallo Annuale
0.29 19.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.12
- Apertura
- 17.01
- Bid
- 18.05
- Ask
- 18.35
- Minimo
- 16.89
- Massimo
- 18.38
- Volume
- 528
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4913.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4913.89%
