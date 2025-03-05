货币 / STEM
STEM: Stem Inc Class A
17.74 USD 1.07 (6.42%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STEM汇率已更改6.42%。当日，交易品种以低点16.57和高点18.18进行交易。
关注Stem Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STEM新闻
- Stem unifies brand and product offerings under PowerTrack Suite
- Stem rebrands Athena platform to PowerTrack Optimizer
- Stem stock price target doubled by UBS on clean energy pivot
- STEM Shares Gains 12% on Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Increased Y/Y
- Stem stock price target raised to $13 from $7 at Roth/MKM on software growth
- Stem Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 13%, debt reduced by $200M
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stem Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Stem (STEM) Surges 45.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Stem appoints Brian Musfeldt as new CFO amid strategic shift
- Stem, Inc. Significantly Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Convertible Notes Exchange and New Notes Issuance
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Stem Inc: president Tappin sells $9.9k in shares
- Stem, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Shares Reduction
- Stem PowerTrack™ Scales Norbut Solar Farms’ Community Solar Development and EPC Growth
- Stem announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split to regain NYSE compliance
- Fair Value analysis captures 70% upside in Stem’s transformation journey
- stem inc. shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- Stem Announces Support of One of Nation’s Largest Solar-Plus-Storage Projects
- Trump's Crackdown on Foreign Student Visas Could Derail Critical AI Research
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Wall Street Awaits Trump's Tariff Decision, Digests Mixed Economic Data: What's Driving Markets Wednesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stem, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STEM)
日范围
16.57 18.18
年范围
0.29 19.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.67
- 开盘价
- 16.90
- 卖价
- 17.74
- 买价
- 18.04
- 最低价
- 16.57
- 最高价
- 18.18
- 交易量
- 400
- 日变化
- 6.42%
- 月变化
- 19.30%
- 6个月变化
- 4827.78%
- 年变化
- 4827.78%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值