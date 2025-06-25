CotizacionesSecciones
SPXC: SPX Technologies Inc

184.75 USD 0.97 (0.52%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SPXC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 184.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 190.06.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
184.70 190.06
Rango anual
115.00 198.60
Cierres anteriores
185.72
Open
186.02
Bid
184.75
Ask
185.05
Low
184.70
High
190.06
Volumen
272
Cambio diario
-0.52%
Cambio mensual
0.31%
Cambio a 6 meses
44.13%
Cambio anual
15.94%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B