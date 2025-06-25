QuotazioniSezioni
SPXC: SPX Technologies Inc

187.99 USD 2.60 (1.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPXC ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.87 e ad un massimo di 191.24.

Segui le dinamiche di SPX Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.87 191.24
Intervallo Annuale
115.00 198.60
Chiusura Precedente
190.59
Apertura
191.24
Bid
187.99
Ask
188.29
Minimo
186.87
Massimo
191.24
Volume
449
Variazione giornaliera
-1.36%
Variazione Mensile
2.07%
Variazione Semestrale
46.66%
Variazione Annuale
17.97%
