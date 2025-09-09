Divisas / SOUN
SOUN: SoundHound AI Inc - Class A
15.12 USD 0.43 (2.93%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SOUN de hoy ha cambiado un 2.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.51.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SoundHound AI Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.30 15.51
Rango anual
4.45 24.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.69
- Open
- 14.68
- Bid
- 15.12
- Ask
- 15.42
- Low
- 14.30
- High
- 15.51
- Volumen
- 67.659 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.93%
- Cambio mensual
- 20.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 82.83%
- Cambio anual
- 222.39%
