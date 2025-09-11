Valute / SOUN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SOUN: SoundHound AI Inc - Class A
16.25 USD 0.62 (3.97%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOUN ha avuto una variazione del 3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.61 e ad un massimo di 16.62.
Segui le dinamiche di SoundHound AI Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOUN News
- SOUN or BBAI: Which AI Stock is a Better Buy for Investors? - TipRanks.com
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is a Trending Stock
- SoundHound AI Stock Is Down 27% in 2025. Where Could It Be at the End of 2026?
- 2 Hyper-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2025
- SoundHound AI Marches Higher After Making Acquisition
- SoundHound Bets on Amelia 7: Can Agentic AI Boost Enterprise Growth?
- Prediction: These Could Be the Next Tech Multibagger Stocks
- SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Where Will SoundHound Be in 1 Year?
- The AI Supply Chain's Hidden Profit Centers: 3 Stocks Powering the Revolution
- Navigating Uncertainty: Why I've Upgraded SoundHound AI To A Hold (NASDAQ:SOUN)
- SoundHound vs. C3.ai: Which AI Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- 3 Emerging Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
- Oppenheimer Starts Coverage on SoundHound AI (SOUN) With Perform Rating
- Can a $10,000 Investment in SoundHound AI Make You a Millionaire?
- 3 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
- 2 AI Growth Stocks That Could Soar for the Next 3 Years
- From Polaris to Vision AI: Is SoundHound Building a Moat in GenAI?
- SoundHound AI alla conferenza Piper Sandler: crescita strategica e innovazione
- SoundHound AI at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- SoundHound ha un vantaggio tecnologico ma anche rischi di valutazione elevati
- SoundHound has tech edge but also high valuation risk
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.61 16.62
Intervallo Annuale
4.45 24.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.63
- Apertura
- 15.67
- Bid
- 16.25
- Ask
- 16.55
- Minimo
- 15.61
- Massimo
- 16.62
- Volume
- 79.951 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 96.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 246.48%
20 settembre, sabato