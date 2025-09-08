货币 / SOUN
SOUN: SoundHound AI Inc - Class A
14.69 USD 0.50 (3.52%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SOUN汇率已更改3.52%。当日，交易品种以低点13.74和高点14.72进行交易。
关注SoundHound AI Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
13.74 14.72
年范围
4.45 24.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.19
- 开盘价
- 14.30
- 卖价
- 14.69
- 买价
- 14.99
- 最低价
- 13.74
- 最高价
- 14.72
- 交易量
- 51.211 K
- 日变化
- 3.52%
- 月变化
- 16.68%
- 6个月变化
- 77.63%
- 年变化
- 213.22%
