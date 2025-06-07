Divisas / SNDR
SNDR: Schneider National Inc
23.30 USD 0.77 (3.20%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SNDR de hoy ha cambiado un -3.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Schneider National Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SNDR News
- Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Schneider National en la Conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Enfoque en Crecimiento Estratégico
- Schneider National en conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Enfoque en crecimiento
- Schneider National at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Erste Group mejora la calificación de las acciones de Schneider National a Comprar desde Mantener
- Erste Group upgrades Schneider National stock rating to Buy from Hold
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- UBS downgrades Knight-Swift, Schneider and J.B. Hunt on weak truck demand
- Schneider National stock rating downgraded to Neutral by UBS
- Here's Why You Should Give Schneider National Stock a Miss Now
- Schneider Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag, 2025 EPS View Updated
- Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Revenue Up 7.9%
- Schneider National Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth and strategic shift drive performance
- Schneider National earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Schneider National declares quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share
- CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Benchmark maintains Buy rating on Schneider National stock amid stable freight volumes
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Schneider National at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Insights for 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
Rango diario
23.23 24.38
Rango anual
20.59 33.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.07
- Open
- 24.09
- Bid
- 23.30
- Ask
- 23.60
- Low
- 23.23
- High
- 24.38
- Volumen
- 1.449 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.06%
- Cambio anual
- -18.33%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B