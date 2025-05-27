Currencies / SNDR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SNDR: Schneider National Inc
23.96 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNDR exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.74 and at a high of 24.08.
Follow Schneider National Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNDR News
- Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript
- Schneider National at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Erste Group upgrades Schneider National stock rating to Buy from Hold
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- UBS downgrades Knight-Swift, Schneider and J.B. Hunt on weak truck demand
- Schneider National stock rating downgraded to Neutral by UBS
- Here's Why You Should Give Schneider National Stock a Miss Now
- Schneider Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag, 2025 EPS View Updated
- Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Revenue Up 7.9%
- Schneider National Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth and strategic shift drive performance
- Schneider National earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Schneider National declares quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share
- CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Benchmark maintains Buy rating on Schneider National stock amid stable freight volumes
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Schneider National at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Insights for 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Schneider National: Risk Remains Due To Technicals And Downward EPS Revisions (NYSE:SNDR)
- Goldman Sachs lifts Schneider stock rating to Buy, targets $32
- Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming conference
Daily Range
23.74 24.08
Year Range
20.59 33.90
- Previous Close
- 23.94
- Open
- 23.90
- Bid
- 23.96
- Ask
- 24.26
- Low
- 23.74
- High
- 24.08
- Volume
- 324
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.95%
- Year Change
- -16.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%