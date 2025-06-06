Divisas / SMFG
SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi
16.56 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SMFG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.48 16.68
Rango anual
11.83 17.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.56
- Open
- 16.58
- Bid
- 16.56
- Ask
- 16.86
- Low
- 16.48
- High
- 16.68
- Volumen
- 2.626 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.74%
- Cambio anual
- 29.38%
