货币 / SMFG
SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi
16.66 USD 0.10 (0.60%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMFG汇率已更改0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点16.58和高点16.67进行交易。
关注Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SMFG新闻
日范围
16.58 16.67
年范围
11.83 17.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.56
- 开盘价
- 16.58
- 卖价
- 16.66
- 买价
- 16.96
- 最低价
- 16.58
- 最高价
- 16.67
- 交易量
- 74
- 日变化
- 0.60%
- 月变化
- 2.15%
- 6个月变化
- 10.40%
- 年变化
- 30.16%
