Currencies / SMFG
SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi
16.57 USD 0.20 (1.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMFG exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.50 and at a high of 16.58.
Follow Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMFG News
Daily Range
16.50 16.58
Year Range
11.83 17.46
- Previous Close
- 16.77
- Open
- 16.52
- Bid
- 16.57
- Ask
- 16.87
- Low
- 16.50
- High
- 16.58
- Volume
- 618
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- 1.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.81%
- Year Change
- 29.45%
