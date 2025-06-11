CotationsSections
Devises / SMFG
SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi

16.86 USD 0.16 (0.96%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SMFG a changé de 0.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.83 et à un maximum de 16.91.

Suivez la dynamique Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
16.83 16.91
Range Annuel
11.83 17.46
Clôture Précédente
16.70
Ouverture
16.84
Bid
16.86
Ask
17.16
Plus Bas
16.83
Plus Haut
16.91
Volume
1.261 K
Changement quotidien
0.96%
Changement Mensuel
3.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.73%
Changement Annuel
31.72%
20 septembre, samedi