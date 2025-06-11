Valute / SMFG
SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi
16.86 USD 0.16 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMFG ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.83 e ad un massimo di 16.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SMFG News
- Jefferies Gains on SMFG's Plan to Deepen Stake & Partnership
- Sumitomo Mitsui aumenterà la partecipazione in Jefferies al 20% in un’alleanza ampliata
- Sumitomo Mitsui to boost Jefferies stake to 20% in expanded alliance
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- SMFG or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Bruker, Mineralys Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Japan's Megabanks Expected To Accelerate Foreign Bond Investments
- KB vs. SMFG: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- BOJ to raise interest rates again in Q4, possibly in October, say economists: Reuters Poll
- Japan's Megabanks Likely To Cash In On Higher Rates To Improve Margins
- Japan’s Topix hits record high on Wall Street rally, solid earnings
- Sumitomo Mitsui: Guidance Raise Is On The Cards (NYSE:SMFG)
- KB or SMFG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ADR earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Templeton Foreign Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- SMBC explores SRT linked to $8 billion private fund loan portfolio - Bloomberg
- Japan's Banks Seen To Get Boost From U.S. Trade Deal
- Funds flow into Software and Consumer Staples in June as global equities rally
- Japanese Banks Step Up Digitization To Retain Customers Amid Rising Rates
- Major Asia-Pacific Banks Post Market Cap Gains In Q2 As Interest Rates Fall
- Nippon Steel secures $5.6 billion in loans for U.S. Steel acquisition
- Nippon Steel to raise $5.6 billion in subordinated loans to fund U.S. Steel deal
- Nomura raises Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group price target on strong client operations
- Whirlpool secures $1.2 billion through senior notes
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.83 16.91
Intervallo Annuale
11.83 17.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.70
- Apertura
- 16.84
- Bid
- 16.86
- Ask
- 17.16
- Minimo
- 16.83
- Massimo
- 16.91
- Volume
- 1.261 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.72%
20 settembre, sabato