SMFG: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi

16.86 USD 0.16 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMFG ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.83 e ad un massimo di 16.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Unsponsored American Deposi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.83 16.91
Intervallo Annuale
11.83 17.46
Chiusura Precedente
16.70
Apertura
16.84
Bid
16.86
Ask
17.16
Minimo
16.83
Massimo
16.91
Volume
1.261 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.96%
Variazione Mensile
3.37%
Variazione Semestrale
11.73%
Variazione Annuale
31.72%
20 settembre, sabato