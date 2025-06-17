Divisas / SLDP
SLDP: Solid Power Inc - Class A
3.84 USD 0.10 (2.67%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SLDP de hoy ha cambiado un 2.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Solid Power Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SLDP News
Rango diario
3.72 4.01
Rango anual
0.70 5.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.74
- Open
- 3.74
- Bid
- 3.84
- Ask
- 4.14
- Low
- 3.72
- High
- 4.01
- Volumen
- 9.036 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.67%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 265.71%
- Cambio anual
- 176.26%
