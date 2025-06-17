Währungen / SLDP
SLDP: Solid Power Inc - Class A
3.91 USD 0.07 (1.82%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SLDP hat sich für heute um 1.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Solid Power Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SLDP News
Tagesspanne
3.76 3.98
Jahresspanne
0.70 5.62
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.84
- Eröffnung
- 3.85
- Bid
- 3.91
- Ask
- 4.21
- Tief
- 3.76
- Hoch
- 3.98
- Volumen
- 12.144 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 272.38%
- Jahresänderung
- 181.29%
