QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SLDP
Tornare a Azioni

SLDP: Solid Power Inc - Class A

4.17 USD 0.26 (6.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLDP ha avuto una variazione del 6.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.81 e ad un massimo di 4.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Solid Power Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLDP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.81 4.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.70 5.62
Chiusura Precedente
3.91
Apertura
3.96
Bid
4.17
Ask
4.47
Minimo
3.81
Massimo
4.20
Volume
15.748 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.65%
Variazione Mensile
1.96%
Variazione Semestrale
297.14%
Variazione Annuale
200.00%
20 settembre, sabato