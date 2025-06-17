Valute / SLDP
SLDP: Solid Power Inc - Class A
4.17 USD 0.26 (6.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLDP ha avuto una variazione del 6.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.81 e ad un massimo di 4.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Solid Power Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.81 4.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.70 5.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.91
- Apertura
- 3.96
- Bid
- 4.17
- Ask
- 4.47
- Minimo
- 3.81
- Massimo
- 4.20
- Volume
- 15.748 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 297.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 200.00%
20 settembre, sabato