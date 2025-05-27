Divisas / SKY
SKY: Skyline Champion Corporation
76.45 USD 1.51 (1.94%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.55.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Skyline Champion Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SKY News
Rango diario
76.09 80.55
Rango anual
59.44 116.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.96
- Open
- 78.30
- Bid
- 76.45
- Ask
- 76.75
- Low
- 76.09
- High
- 80.55
- Volumen
- 2.072 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.94%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.97%
- Cambio anual
- -19.83%
