SKY: Skyline Champion Corporation

76.45 USD 1.51 (1.94%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SKY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.94%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.55.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Skyline Champion Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
76.09 80.55
Rango anual
59.44 116.49
Cierres anteriores
77.96
Open
78.30
Bid
76.45
Ask
76.75
Low
76.09
High
80.55
Volumen
2.072 K
Cambio diario
-1.94%
Cambio mensual
2.40%
Cambio a 6 meses
-18.97%
Cambio anual
-19.83%
