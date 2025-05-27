Valute / SKY
SKY: Skyline Champion Corporation
74.38 USD 1.96 (2.57%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKY ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.38 e ad un massimo di 75.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Skyline Champion Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SKY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.38 75.94
Intervallo Annuale
59.44 116.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.34
- Apertura
- 75.26
- Bid
- 74.38
- Ask
- 74.68
- Minimo
- 74.38
- Massimo
- 75.94
- Volume
- 1.253 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.00%
20 settembre, sabato