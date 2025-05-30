Divisas / SISI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SISI: Shineco Inc
7.33 USD 0.43 (5.54%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SISI de hoy ha cambiado un -5.54%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shineco Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SISI News
- Shineco asegura contrato de 8,7 millones de dólares y forma alianza biotecnológica en Singapur
- Shineco asegura contrato de $8.7 millones y forma alianza biotecnológica en Singapur
- Shineco secures $8.7m contract, forms Singapore biotech alliance
- Shineco breaks foreign monopoly with mass production of phospholipids
- Shineco stock rises after strategic blockchain partnership with BICC
- Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Shineco Shares Surge On Launch Of Blockchain-Based Cell Asset Tokenization Platform - Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Dow Surges 100 Points; Target Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Shineco partners with Plus Me for blockchain-based cell tokenization
- Shineco launches blockchain division for biological cell assets
- Shineco creates digital division to combine cell assets with blockchain
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 11 to August 15) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Shineco announces 50:1 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- Shineco completes $13.5 million private placement of common stock
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%
Rango diario
6.68 7.84
Rango anual
0.12 7.96
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.76
- Open
- 6.82
- Bid
- 7.33
- Ask
- 7.63
- Low
- 6.68
- High
- 7.84
- Volumen
- 227
- Cambio diario
- -5.54%
- Cambio mensual
- 25.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 742.53%
- Cambio anual
- -1.48%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B