Currencies / SISI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SISI: Shineco Inc
7.76 USD 1.17 (17.75%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SISI exchange rate has changed by 17.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.50 and at a high of 7.96.
Follow Shineco Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SISI News
- Shineco secures $8.7m contract, forms Singapore biotech alliance
- Shineco breaks foreign monopoly with mass production of phospholipids
- Shineco stock rises after strategic blockchain partnership with BICC
- Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aegon (NYSE:AEG), Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
- Shineco Shares Surge On Launch Of Blockchain-Based Cell Asset Tokenization Platform - Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Dow Surges 100 Points; Target Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- Shineco partners with Plus Me for blockchain-based cell tokenization
- Shineco launches blockchain division for biological cell assets
- Shineco creates digital division to combine cell assets with blockchain
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 11 to August 15) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Shineco announces 50:1 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- Shineco completes $13.5 million private placement of common stock
- Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW), Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13%
Daily Range
6.50 7.96
Year Range
0.12 7.96
- Previous Close
- 6.59
- Open
- 6.85
- Bid
- 7.76
- Ask
- 8.06
- Low
- 6.50
- High
- 7.96
- Volume
- 914
- Daily Change
- 17.75%
- Month Change
- 33.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 791.95%
- Year Change
- 4.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev