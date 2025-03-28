Divisas / SILJ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
20.22 USD 0.28 (1.37%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SILJ de hoy ha cambiado un -1.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SILJ News
- Don’t let gold’s record run distract you from silver’s ‘explosive potential’ right now
- Silver: Ultimate Precious Metals Investment For 2025 And 2026 (NYSEARCA:PSLV)
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- SILJ: Small Silver Miners Break Out Versus Silver, The New Upside Catalyst (NYSEARCA:SILJ)
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- How Long Will Tariff-Related Uncertainty Last? Business Execs Are Split
- Here's Why Silver ETFs Are Soaring to New Highs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- SLVP: Back Up The Truck For The Silver Breakout (BATS:SLVP)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- SLV ETF: Protect Your Downside Like I Am, With A Collar (NYSEARCA:SLV)
- Silver Is Breaking Out - Here’s What You Need To Know
- Why A Weak Dollar Is Good For Gold (And Potentially Your Portfolio)
- The Hard Asset Revolution And Why It Will Spin Off Fortunes
- Best Investment In Turbulent Times (SPX)
- My Highest Conviction Buy Right Now That I Am Buying Hand-Over-Fist
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- Major Technical Update On Silver And Gold Market Action
- Gold, Silver And The Fear Trade
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Silver Is Finally Breaking Out - Here's What You Need To Know (Technical Analysis)
Rango diario
19.95 20.84
Rango anual
9.72 21.30
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.50
- Open
- 20.01
- Bid
- 20.22
- Ask
- 20.52
- Low
- 19.95
- High
- 20.84
- Volumen
- 8.383 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 67.94%
- Cambio anual
- 55.18%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B