SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SILJ ha avuto una variazione del 4.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.13 e ad un massimo di 21.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.13 21.04
Intervallo Annuale
9.72 21.30
Chiusura Precedente
20.10
Apertura
20.18
Bid
20.98
Ask
21.28
Minimo
20.13
Massimo
21.04
Volume
9.913 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.38%
Variazione Mensile
11.71%
Variazione Semestrale
74.25%
Variazione Annuale
61.01%
21 settembre, domenica