Valute / SILJ
SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SILJ ha avuto una variazione del 4.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.13 e ad un massimo di 21.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SILJ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.13 21.04
Intervallo Annuale
9.72 21.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.10
- Apertura
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.98
- Ask
- 21.28
- Minimo
- 20.13
- Massimo
- 21.04
- Volume
- 9.913 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 61.01%
21 settembre, domenica