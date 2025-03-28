CotationsSections
Devises / SILJ
Retour à Actions

SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SILJ a changé de 4.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.13 et à un maximum de 21.04.

Suivez la dynamique Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SILJ Nouvelles

Range quotidien
20.13 21.04
Range Annuel
9.72 21.30
Clôture Précédente
20.10
Ouverture
20.18
Bid
20.98
Ask
21.28
Plus Bas
20.13
Plus Haut
21.04
Volume
9.913 K
Changement quotidien
4.38%
Changement Mensuel
11.71%
Changement à 6 Mois
74.25%
Changement Annuel
61.01%
20 septembre, samedi