통화 / SILJ
SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SILJ 환율이 오늘 4.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.13이고 고가는 21.04이었습니다.
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
20.13 21.04
년간 변동
9.72 21.30
- 이전 종가
- 20.10
- 시가
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.98
- Ask
- 21.28
- 저가
- 20.13
- 고가
- 21.04
- 볼륨
- 9.913 K
- 일일 변동
- 4.38%
- 월 변동
- 11.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 74.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 61.01%
20 9월, 토요일