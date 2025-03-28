报价部分
货币 / SILJ
回到股票

SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SILJ汇率已更改4.38%。当日，交易品种以低点20.13和高点21.04进行交易。

关注Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SILJ新闻

日范围
20.13 21.04
年范围
9.72 21.30
前一天收盘价
20.10
开盘价
20.18
卖价
20.98
买价
21.28
最低价
20.13
最高价
21.04
交易量
9.913 K
日变化
4.38%
月变化
11.71%
6个月变化
74.25%
年变化
61.01%
21 九月, 星期日