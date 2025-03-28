Currencies / SILJ
SILJ: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
20.98 USD 0.88 (4.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SILJ exchange rate has changed by 4.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.13 and at a high of 21.04.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SILJ News
Daily Range
20.13 21.04
Year Range
9.72 21.30
- Previous Close
- 20.10
- Open
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.98
- Ask
- 21.28
- Low
- 20.13
- High
- 21.04
- Volume
- 9.913 K
- Daily Change
- 4.38%
- Month Change
- 11.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.25%
- Year Change
- 61.01%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K