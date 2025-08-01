Divisas / SHAK
SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A
98.99 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SHAK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 98.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shake Shack Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
98.25 101.60
Rango anual
72.93 144.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 99.04
- Open
- 99.41
- Bid
- 98.99
- Ask
- 99.29
- Low
- 98.25
- High
- 101.60
- Volumen
- 2.814 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.48%
- Cambio anual
- -2.56%
