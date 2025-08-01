货币 / SHAK
SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A
100.51 USD 1.47 (1.48%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHAK汇率已更改1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点99.41和高点101.26进行交易。
关注Shake Shack Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SHAK新闻
日范围
99.41 101.26
年范围
72.93 144.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 99.04
- 开盘价
- 99.41
- 卖价
- 100.51
- 买价
- 100.81
- 最低价
- 99.41
- 最高价
- 101.26
- 交易量
- 276
- 日变化
- 1.48%
- 月变化
- -3.82%
- 6个月变化
- 11.16%
- 年变化
- -1.06%
