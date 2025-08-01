Currencies / SHAK
SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A
98.89 USD 2.26 (2.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHAK exchange rate has changed by -2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.54 and at a high of 101.46.
Follow Shake Shack Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SHAK News
Daily Range
98.54 101.46
Year Range
72.93 144.65
- Previous Close
- 101.15
- Open
- 101.05
- Bid
- 98.89
- Ask
- 99.19
- Low
- 98.54
- High
- 101.46
- Volume
- 1.387 K
- Daily Change
- -2.23%
- Month Change
- -5.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.37%
- Year Change
- -2.66%
