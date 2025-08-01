QuotesSections
Currencies / SHAK
Back to US Stock Market

SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A

98.89 USD 2.26 (2.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHAK exchange rate has changed by -2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.54 and at a high of 101.46.

Follow Shake Shack Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHAK News

Daily Range
98.54 101.46
Year Range
72.93 144.65
Previous Close
101.15
Open
101.05
Bid
98.89
Ask
99.19
Low
98.54
High
101.46
Volume
1.387 K
Daily Change
-2.23%
Month Change
-5.37%
6 Months Change
9.37%
Year Change
-2.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%