SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A
98.95 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SHAK hat sich für heute um -0.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.99 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Shake Shack Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SHAK News
Tagesspanne
96.99 99.66
Jahresspanne
72.93 144.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 98.99
- Eröffnung
- 98.59
- Bid
- 98.95
- Ask
- 99.25
- Tief
- 96.99
- Hoch
- 99.66
- Volumen
- 2.524 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.04%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K