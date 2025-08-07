통화 / SHAK
SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A
99.71 USD 0.76 (0.77%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SHAK 환율이 오늘 0.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 97.60이고 고가는 99.78이었습니다.
Shake Shack Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SHAK News
- Shake Shack: Hitting The Buy Zone Again With Strong Momentum In LA (NYSE:SHAK)
- 쉐이크쉑, 2027년까지 오아후에 하와이 첫 매장 오픈 계획
- Shake Shack plans first Hawaii location on Oahu by 2027
- Shake Shack: Valuation And Fundamentals Promise Upside, Technicals Warrant Caution (SHAK)
- 레이먼드 제임스, 쉐이크쉑에 ’강력 매수’ 의견 재확인
- Raymond James reiterates Strong Buy on Shake Shack stock, sees compelling entry point
- Can Chipotle's Expansion Beyond North America Deliver Growth?
- 8월 미국 레스토랑 지출 가속화, 둔화된 성장 이후 새로운 모멘텀 시사
- Consumers Flock Back To Restaurants Driving August Sales Jump - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Shake Shack (SHAK) Launches New Premium Menu Items in Bid to Attract Customers - TipRanks.com
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- CAVA Scales Kitchen Tech: Can Efficiency Power the Next Growth Leg?
- CAVA's New Openings Hit $3M AUV: Is the Growth Model Sustainable?
- Chipotle's Margins Slip: Can $4 Million AUV Goal Stay on Track?
- Starbucks Eyes China Partnership: Can It Unlock the Next Growth Cycle?
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- nLight and Stepan have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Can Chipotle's New Menu Innovations Revive Comp Sales Momentum?
- CAVA Stock Might Convince Me To Get Back Into Restaurants (NYSE:CAVA)
- Shake Shack to open 15 locations in Vietnam by 2035
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Serve robotics: Chief software officer Armenta sells $31k in shares
일일 변동 비율
97.60 99.78
년간 변동
72.93 144.65
- 이전 종가
- 98.95
- 시가
- 98.57
- Bid
- 99.71
- Ask
- 100.01
- 저가
- 97.60
- 고가
- 99.78
- 볼륨
- 3.547 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.77%
- 월 변동
- -4.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.85%
20 9월, 토요일