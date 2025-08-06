QuotazioniSezioni
SHAK
SHAK: Shake Shack Inc Class A

99.71 USD 0.76 (0.77%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHAK ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97.60 e ad un massimo di 99.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Shake Shack Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
97.60 99.78
Intervallo Annuale
72.93 144.65
Chiusura Precedente
98.95
Apertura
98.57
Bid
99.71
Ask
100.01
Minimo
97.60
Massimo
99.78
Volume
3.547 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.77%
Variazione Mensile
-4.58%
Variazione Semestrale
10.27%
Variazione Annuale
-1.85%
20 settembre, sabato