PZZA: Papa John's International Inc
46.13 USD 2.53 (5.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PZZA de hoy ha cambiado un -5.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Papa John's International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
46.01 49.27
Rango anual
30.16 60.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 48.66
- Open
- 48.67
- Bid
- 46.13
- Ask
- 46.43
- Low
- 46.01
- High
- 49.27
- Volumen
- 3.599 K
- Cambio diario
- -5.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.10%
- Cambio anual
- -14.14%
