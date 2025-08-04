CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PZZA
Volver a Acciones

PZZA: Papa John's International Inc

46.13 USD 2.53 (5.20%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PZZA de hoy ha cambiado un -5.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 49.27.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Papa John's International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PZZA News

Rango diario
46.01 49.27
Rango anual
30.16 60.76
Cierres anteriores
48.66
Open
48.67
Bid
46.13
Ask
46.43
Low
46.01
High
49.27
Volumen
3.599 K
Cambio diario
-5.20%
Cambio mensual
-4.69%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.10%
Cambio anual
-14.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B