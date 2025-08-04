Valute / PZZA
PZZA: Papa John's International Inc
47.51 USD 1.75 (3.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PZZA ha avuto una variazione del 3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.26 e ad un massimo di 48.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Papa John's International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.26 48.31
Intervallo Annuale
30.16 60.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.76
- Apertura
- 46.30
- Bid
- 47.51
- Ask
- 47.81
- Minimo
- 45.26
- Massimo
- 48.31
- Volume
- 4.470 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.58%
20 settembre, sabato