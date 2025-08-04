QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PZZA
Tornare a Azioni

PZZA: Papa John's International Inc

47.51 USD 1.75 (3.82%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PZZA ha avuto una variazione del 3.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.26 e ad un massimo di 48.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Papa John's International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PZZA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.26 48.31
Intervallo Annuale
30.16 60.76
Chiusura Precedente
45.76
Apertura
46.30
Bid
47.51
Ask
47.81
Minimo
45.26
Massimo
48.31
Volume
4.470 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.82%
Variazione Mensile
-1.84%
Variazione Semestrale
15.46%
Variazione Annuale
-11.58%
20 settembre, sabato