CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PLMR
Volver a Acciones

PLMR: Palomar Holdings Inc

115.05 USD 0.51 (0.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PLMR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 114.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 116.19.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Palomar Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLMR News

Rango diario
114.45 116.19
Rango anual
86.51 175.85
Cierres anteriores
114.54
Open
115.03
Bid
115.05
Ask
115.35
Low
114.45
High
116.19
Volumen
998
Cambio diario
0.45%
Cambio mensual
-5.60%
Cambio a 6 meses
-16.01%
Cambio anual
21.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B