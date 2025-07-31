통화 / PLMR
PLMR: Palomar Holdings Inc
115.84 USD 1.93 (1.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLMR 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 115.10이고 고가는 118.82이었습니다.
Palomar Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PLMR News
- Heritage vs. Palomar: Which P&C Insurer Offers Better Returns?
- Here's Why Palomar (PLMR) is a Strong Growth Stock
- PLMR Stock Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: Time to Hold?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Palomar Stock?
- Palomar at KBW Insurance Conference: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- Why Is Palomar (PLMR) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Palomar Holdings: Running On All Cylinders, Buy The Correction (NASDAQ:PLMR)
- Why Palomar (PLMR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- PLMR Rallies 29.6% in a Year: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- JPMorgan lowers Palomar stock price target to $158 on slower earthquake growth
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers Palomar stock price target to $172
- Palomar stock price target lowered to $151 by Piper Sandler on expense ratio concerns
- Palomar Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- EverQuote Earnings Jump, Topping Views. The Street Focuses On Sales Growth
- EverQuote Getting Closer To Key Technical Measure
- Palomar (PLMR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 55%
- Investors Are Mining Best Stock Lists For Hot Gold Stocks: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Palomar (PLMR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Palomar (PLMR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Can Lemonade Keep its Beat Streak Alive in Q2 Earnings?
- Heritage Due to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Will Palomar Holdings Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?
일일 변동 비율
115.10 118.82
년간 변동
86.51 175.85
- 이전 종가
- 117.77
- 시가
- 118.24
- Bid
- 115.84
- Ask
- 116.14
- 저가
- 115.10
- 고가
- 118.82
- 볼륨
- 521
- 일일 변동
- -1.64%
- 월 변동
- -4.96%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.56%
