PLMR: Palomar Holdings Inc

115.84 USD 1.93 (1.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLMR ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115.10 e ad un massimo di 118.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Palomar Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
115.10 118.82
Intervallo Annuale
86.51 175.85
Chiusura Precedente
117.77
Apertura
118.24
Bid
115.84
Ask
116.14
Minimo
115.10
Massimo
118.82
Volume
521
Variazione giornaliera
-1.64%
Variazione Mensile
-4.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.43%
Variazione Annuale
22.56%
