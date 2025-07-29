QuotesSections
PLMR: Palomar Holdings Inc

114.89 USD 0.90 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PLMR exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.70 and at a high of 117.52.

Follow Palomar Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
114.70 117.52
Year Range
86.51 175.85
Previous Close
115.79
Open
115.20
Bid
114.89
Ask
115.19
Low
114.70
High
117.52
Volume
241
Daily Change
-0.78%
Month Change
-5.74%
6 Months Change
-16.13%
Year Change
21.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%