PLMR: Palomar Holdings Inc
114.89 USD 0.90 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLMR exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.70 and at a high of 117.52.
Follow Palomar Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
114.70 117.52
Year Range
86.51 175.85
- Previous Close
- 115.79
- Open
- 115.20
- Bid
- 114.89
- Ask
- 115.19
- Low
- 114.70
- High
- 117.52
- Volume
- 241
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -5.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.13%
- Year Change
- 21.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%