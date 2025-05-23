Divisas / PCB
PCB: PCB Bancorp
21.30 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PCB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.93.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas PCB Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
21.28 21.93
Rango anual
16.02 22.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.33
- Open
- 21.28
- Bid
- 21.30
- Ask
- 21.60
- Low
- 21.28
- High
- 21.93
- Volumen
- 89
- Cambio diario
- -0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.88%
- Cambio anual
- 15.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B