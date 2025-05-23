Currencies / PCB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PCB: PCB Bancorp
21.33 USD 0.21 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCB exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.27 and at a high of 21.46.
Follow PCB Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PCB News
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- PCB Bancorp (PCB) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- PCB Bancorp Posts 44% EPS Jump in Q2
- PCB Bancorp extends stock repurchase program through July 2026
- PCB Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, PCB Bancorp (PCB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- PCB Bancorp (PCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Banc of California (BANC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- PCB Bancorp: Downgrading To Hold; Earnings Outlook Remains Rosy (NASDAQ:PCB)
- BancFirst (BANF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PCB Bancorp Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing
Daily Range
21.27 21.46
Year Range
16.02 22.45
- Previous Close
- 21.54
- Open
- 21.43
- Bid
- 21.33
- Ask
- 21.63
- Low
- 21.27
- High
- 21.46
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- -2.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.04%
- Year Change
- 15.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%