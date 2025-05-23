QuotazioniSezioni
PCB: PCB Bancorp

21.44 USD 0.67 (3.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PCB ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.34 e ad un massimo di 22.10.

Segui le dinamiche di PCB Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.34 22.10
Intervallo Annuale
16.02 22.45
Chiusura Precedente
22.11
Apertura
21.98
Bid
21.44
Ask
21.74
Minimo
21.34
Massimo
22.10
Volume
136
Variazione giornaliera
-3.03%
Variazione Mensile
-2.10%
Variazione Semestrale
13.62%
Variazione Annuale
16.46%
21 settembre, domenica