PCB: PCB Bancorp
21.44 USD 0.67 (3.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCB ha avuto una variazione del -3.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.34 e ad un massimo di 22.10.
Segui le dinamiche di PCB Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.34 22.10
Intervallo Annuale
16.02 22.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.11
- Apertura
- 21.98
- Bid
- 21.44
- Ask
- 21.74
- Minimo
- 21.34
- Massimo
- 22.10
- Volume
- 136
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.46%
21 settembre, domenica