OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF
328.82 USD 0.62 (0.19%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OEF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 326.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 329.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares S&P 100 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
326.37 329.73
Rango anual
232.57 330.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 329.44
- Open
- 329.49
- Bid
- 328.82
- Ask
- 329.12
- Low
- 326.37
- High
- 329.73
- Volumen
- 2.213 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.07%
- Cambio anual
- 19.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B