OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF

328.82 USD 0.62 (0.19%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de OEF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 326.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 329.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares S&P 100 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
326.37 329.73
Rango anual
232.57 330.37
Cierres anteriores
329.44
Open
329.49
Bid
328.82
Ask
329.12
Low
326.37
High
329.73
Volumen
2.213 K
Cambio diario
-0.19%
Cambio mensual
4.16%
Cambio a 6 meses
22.07%
Cambio anual
19.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B