OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF
329.44 USD 0.92 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OEF exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 329.29 and at a high of 330.26.
Follow iShares S&P 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
329.29 330.26
Year Range
232.57 330.37
- Previous Close
- 330.36
- Open
- 330.11
- Bid
- 329.44
- Ask
- 329.74
- Low
- 329.29
- High
- 330.26
- Volume
- 3.097 K
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 4.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.30%
- Year Change
- 19.31%
