OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF

329.44 USD 0.92 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OEF exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 329.29 and at a high of 330.26.

Follow iShares S&P 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
329.29 330.26
Year Range
232.57 330.37
Previous Close
330.36
Open
330.11
Bid
329.44
Ask
329.74
Low
329.29
High
330.26
Volume
3.097 K
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
4.36%
6 Months Change
22.30%
Year Change
19.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev