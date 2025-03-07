货币 / OEF
OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF
328.82 USD 0.62 (0.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OEF汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点326.37和高点329.73进行交易。
关注iShares S&P 100 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OEF新闻
- OEF: You Know The S&P 500, Now Meet The S&P 100 (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- ETFs to Gain as Inflation Edges Higher in August
- OEF: A Better Play Than The Top 20, 50 And 500 (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- OEF: The Risks Are Still High For An Aggressive Approach (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- Should iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Chart Of The Day: The Smaller They Are, The Harder They Rally
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Large-Cap ETF (OEF) Hits a New 52-Week High
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- OEF: A Simple Way To Beat SPY (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- OEF ETF: Best May Be Behind With Regime Change (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- IOO: Another Mega-Cap Fund Is Superior On Multiple Levels (NYSEARCA:IOO)
- S&P 500 Earnings Update: Chart Of S&P 100 (OEX) And Looking At The S&P 500 Earnings Yield
- TMFC ETF: Don’t Get Carried Away By Total Returns Alone (BATS:TMFC)
日范围
326.37 329.73
年范围
232.57 330.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 329.44
- 开盘价
- 329.49
- 卖价
- 328.82
- 买价
- 329.12
- 最低价
- 326.37
- 最高价
- 329.73
- 交易量
- 2.213 K
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 4.16%
- 6个月变化
- 22.07%
- 年变化
- 19.09%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B