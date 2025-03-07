Valute / OEF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF
332.29 USD 2.19 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OEF ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 330.58 e ad un massimo di 332.72.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares S&P 100 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OEF News
- OEF: You Know The S&P 500, Now Meet The S&P 100 (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- ETFs to Gain as Inflation Edges Higher in August
- OEF: A Better Play Than The Top 20, 50 And 500 (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- OEF: The Risks Are Still High For An Aggressive Approach (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- Should iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Chart Of The Day: The Smaller They Are, The Harder They Rally
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Large-Cap ETF (OEF) Hits a New 52-Week High
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- OEF: A Simple Way To Beat SPY (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- OEF ETF: Best May Be Behind With Regime Change (NYSEARCA:OEF)
- IOO: Another Mega-Cap Fund Is Superior On Multiple Levels (NYSEARCA:IOO)
- S&P 500 Earnings Update: Chart Of S&P 100 (OEX) And Looking At The S&P 500 Earnings Yield
- TMFC ETF: Don’t Get Carried Away By Total Returns Alone (BATS:TMFC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
330.58 332.72
Intervallo Annuale
232.57 332.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 330.10
- Apertura
- 330.99
- Bid
- 332.29
- Ask
- 332.59
- Minimo
- 330.58
- Massimo
- 332.72
- Volume
- 772
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.35%
21 settembre, domenica