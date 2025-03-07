QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OEF
Tornare a Azioni

OEF: iShares S&P 100 ETF

332.29 USD 2.19 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OEF ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 330.58 e ad un massimo di 332.72.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares S&P 100 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OEF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
330.58 332.72
Intervallo Annuale
232.57 332.72
Chiusura Precedente
330.10
Apertura
330.99
Bid
332.29
Ask
332.59
Minimo
330.58
Massimo
332.72
Volume
772
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
5.26%
Variazione Semestrale
23.36%
Variazione Annuale
20.35%
21 settembre, domenica